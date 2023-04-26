Good Morning!
Euro and Dollar Index trade within the 1.09-1.11 and 101-103 range while USDJPY has dipped and could test 132.60/40 in the near term before pausing. EURJPY has fallen sharply from immediate resistance at 148.65 and while that holds, a decline to 145/143 cannot be negated. Pound can remain ranged within 1.25-1.2350 while Aussie looks bearish to 0.66 or lower. USDCNY has managed to rise sharply and is headed towards 6.95 or higher while USDRUB is stuck within the 80.30-82.70 range. USDINR can trade within 81.75-82.25 while EURINR can test 89.40-89.00 before pausing the current dip.
Markets await the EU and US GDP releases this week which could give some cues on the further monetary policy move by the central banks. The US Treasury yields as well as the German yields have plunged and look bearish for a further fall over the next couple of sessions contrary to our expectation of a limited fall in US yields and that to see a rise in the German yields as mentioned yesterday. The Indian GOI yields have managed to rise back above the earlier support turned resistance levels and while above the supports now, there could be some scope for a rise in the near term.
Dow Jones and Nikkei have fallen back and are likely to test their immediate supports. Dax sustains above 15800 keeping our bullish view intact of seeing a test of 16000. Shanghai fall could be limited to 3225 and is likely to trade sideways for some time. Nifty might see a dip today due a fall in Dow Jones.
Brent and WTI is likely to be range bound for some time while above the support at $80 and $76/75 respectively. Gold and Silver looks ranged while above the support at 1980 and 24.50. Copper can bounce back towards 3.90/3.95 while above 3.80.
