Rising Euro above 1.10 is taking Dollar Index towards 101-100.50. The decline in the index may be short lived as 100.50-101 is a decent support. USDJPY seems to be in a range of 136-132.70/80 for the very near term while EURJPY has risen well to rise to our expected levels and could soon test 150 while above 148. Pound can rise towards the upper end of the 1.2350-1.26 range while Aussie can see an initial decline towards 0.6650-0.66 while below 0.6750. USDRUB could continue trade within 80-82.65 while USDCNY could hover around 6.90 for sometime, slowly targeting 6.95 on the upside. USDINR can head towards support at 81.75 while below 82. EURINR trades above 90 and has fair chances of seeing a rise towards 90.80-91.00 before facing any decline from there.

The US Treasury yields have fallen and look bearish for the next few sessions while the German yields still look positive for the near term. The Indian GOI yields have plunged yesterday and continue to look bearish for the near term, having broken important supports on sentiment that the RBI could pause rate hike for a prolonged period that could bring down some economic slowdown that brought in bond buying yesterday.

Dow Jones is gradually moving up and remains positive to break above the resistance at 34000. Dax has managed to sustain higher above 15800 which keeps our bullish view intact of seeing a test of 16000. Nikkei has risen within the 28400-28800 region. Shanghai has declined below the 3275 support level and can now target further downside. Nifty has bounced back as the support at 17600 has held well as expected.

Commodities look bullish. Crude prices have bounced back from there respective support levels as expected and can extend further on the upside. Gold and Silver have gained some momentum as the immediate support levels at 1980 and 24.70 is holding well. Copper has come down towards the support at 3.95 as expected and may soon reserves higher from here.

