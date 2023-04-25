Rising Euro above 1.10 is taking Dollar Index towards 101-100.50. The decline in the index may be short lived as 100.50-101 is a decent support. USDJPY seems to be in a range of 136-132.70/80 for the very near term while EURJPY has risen well to rise to our expected levels and could soon test 150 while above 148. Pound can rise towards the upper end of the 1.2350-1.26 range while Aussie can see an initial decline towards 0.6650-0.66 while below 0.6750. USDRUB could continue trade within 80-82.65 while USDCNY could hover around 6.90 for sometime, slowly targeting 6.95 on the upside. USDINR can head towards support at 81.75 while below 82. EURINR trades above 90 and has fair chances of seeing a rise towards 90.80-91.00 before facing any decline from there.
The US Treasury yields have fallen and look bearish for the next few sessions while the German yields still look positive for the near term. The Indian GOI yields have plunged yesterday and continue to look bearish for the near term, having broken important supports on sentiment that the RBI could pause rate hike for a prolonged period that could bring down some economic slowdown that brought in bond buying yesterday.
Dow Jones is gradually moving up and remains positive to break above the resistance at 34000. Dax has managed to sustain higher above 15800 which keeps our bullish view intact of seeing a test of 16000. Nikkei has risen within the 28400-28800 region. Shanghai has declined below the 3275 support level and can now target further downside. Nifty has bounced back as the support at 17600 has held well as expected.
Commodities look bullish. Crude prices have bounced back from there respective support levels as expected and can extend further on the upside. Gold and Silver have gained some momentum as the immediate support levels at 1980 and 24.70 is holding well. Copper has come down towards the support at 3.95 as expected and may soon reserves higher from here.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March. As of late, attention has been on the sub-component Expectations Index, which ticked up in March to 73.0 from 70.4 in February.