Dollar Index is ranged within 101-103 region while Euro can remain above immediate support at 1.09 and attempt to rise slowly towards 1.10/11. USDJPY and EURJPY have risen and can target 136 and 148/150 while above 132 and 146 respectively. Pound can rise towards the upper end of the 1.2350-1.26 range while Aussie can see an initial decline towards 0.6650-0.66 while below 0.6750. USDRUB could continue trade within 80-82.65 while USDCNY has risen to 6.90 and if sustains higher can slowly target 6.95 on the upside. USDINR did not sustain above 82.22/25 last week and has declined to test immediate support near 82.00-81.90 which can produce a bounce back towards 82.25/30 or higher towards 82.50 in the medium term. EURINR trades above 90 and has fair chances of seeing a rise towards 90.70-91.00. Overall range of 89.30-90.80 may hold.

The US Treasury yields are stuck in a narrow range for now. A range breakout will give clarity on the next move. The German yields remain bullish and have room to rise more from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down in line with our expectation. They can fall further to test their key supports and then reverse higher again in the medium term.

Dow Jones can break above the resistance at 34000 and move up further while above the support at 33700. Dax has scope to see a test of 16000 in the near term. Nikkei seems range bound within the 28400-28800 region. Shanghai continues to fall but has immediate support at 3275. Can it bounce back from 3275? Nifty can soon bounce back as it is getting good support at around 17600-17500.

Crude prices have fallen back again failing to sustain the bounce seen last Friday but the near-term supports are likely to hold and produce a bounce back from there. Gold is bearish while below 2020. Silver is likely to be range bound for some time. Copper is coming down towards the support at 3.95 from where it is expected to rise back in the near term.

