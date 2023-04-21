Share:

Dollar Index continue to trade within 101-103 region while Euro can remain above immediate support at 1.09 and attempt to rise slowly towards 1.10/11. USDJPY and EURJPY have fallen sharply and look bearish. Pound can trade within 1.2350-1.26 while Aussie can see an initial decline towards 0.6650-0.66 while below 0.6750. USDRUB could continue trade within 80-82.65 while USDCNY is slowly moving up to test 6.90 which if breaks higher can target 6.95 soon else can keep the pair within 6.90-6.85/80. USDINR did not sustain above 82.22/25 yesterday and has declined sharply. View is now bearish towards 82 or lower. EURINR has risen above 90 and has fair chances of seeing a rise towards 91. Overall range of 89.30-90.60 may hold.

The US Treasury yields have come down sharply failing to break their resistances. A further fall is possible from here and the yields can remain in a sideways range. The German yields have declined but are likely to be short-lived. The trend is up, and the yields can rise again. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain within a narrow range. The bias is negative to break the range on the downside and fall going forward.

Dow Jones look bearish in the near term. Dax seems to lack strong follow-through rise above 15800. Nikkei may see a fall while below the resistance at 28800. Shanghai remains lower and has scope to come down further in the near term. Nifty needs to surpass the resistance at 17700 to avoid the danger of falling below 17500.

Crude prices continues to fall and are near key support level. Gold lacks strength to rise above the resistance at 2020. Failure to rise above 2020 can bring it down. Silver looks mixed. Copper remains bearish and is likely to test key support in the near term before bouncing back from there.

