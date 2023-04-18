Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index could trade within 101-103 region while Euro can trade within a revised range of 1.09-1.11. USDJPY has broken above 134.50 and can rise to 136 while EURJPY could face an initial dip before targeting 148/150 in the longer run. Pound and Aussie may dip towards 1.23/22 and 0.66 while below 1.25/26 and 0.68 respectively. USDRUB can move up towards 84 and higher soon but seems to be stuck within 81-82.65 for now. USDCNY is stuck within 6.90-6.85 for the near term unless further clarity is obtained on a confirmed break on either side of the range. USDINR can trade within 81.80-82.00/25. EURINR can test 89 and then attempt to rise back towards 90 from there.

The US Treasury yields continue to rise and are coming closer to their crucial range resistance. A strong break above this resistance is needed to move further higher. Else they can fall back and remain in a range. The German yields remain bullish and have room to rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are witnessing a corrective bounce. Resistance can cap the upside and drag them lower again.

Dow has potential to break above 34000 and move up further on the upside. DAX is oscillating around 15800. Nikkei and Shanghai has risen well and looks bullish in the near term. Nifty fell sharply yesterday but is getting good support at 17600-17500 .

Crude prices have fallen within their sideways range. Gold is bearish while below the resistance at 2020. Silver and Copper has declined as expected and are likely to come down further from here.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis