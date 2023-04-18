Good Morning!
Dollar Index could trade within 101-103 region while Euro can trade within a revised range of 1.09-1.11. USDJPY has broken above 134.50 and can rise to 136 while EURJPY could face an initial dip before targeting 148/150 in the longer run. Pound and Aussie may dip towards 1.23/22 and 0.66 while below 1.25/26 and 0.68 respectively. USDRUB can move up towards 84 and higher soon but seems to be stuck within 81-82.65 for now. USDCNY is stuck within 6.90-6.85 for the near term unless further clarity is obtained on a confirmed break on either side of the range. USDINR can trade within 81.80-82.00/25. EURINR can test 89 and then attempt to rise back towards 90 from there.
The US Treasury yields continue to rise and are coming closer to their crucial range resistance. A strong break above this resistance is needed to move further higher. Else they can fall back and remain in a range. The German yields remain bullish and have room to rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are witnessing a corrective bounce. Resistance can cap the upside and drag them lower again.
Dow has potential to break above 34000 and move up further on the upside. DAX is oscillating around 15800. Nikkei and Shanghai has risen well and looks bullish in the near term. Nifty fell sharply yesterday but is getting good support at 17600-17500 .
Crude prices have fallen within their sideways range. Gold is bearish while below the resistance at 2020. Silver and Copper has declined as expected and are likely to come down further from here.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer a rise in the UK's pay growth, fanning BoE rate hike bets.
EUR/USD weakness below 1.0900 could pave the way for deeper corrective pullback
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its two-day-old corrective fall from a one-year high. A modest US Dollar (USD) downtick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention.