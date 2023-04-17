Good Morning!
Dollar Index could trade within 100-102 region while Euro can trade within a revised range of 1.09-1.11. USDJPY is bearish for the near term while below 134.50 and can extend fall towards 132.50-132 while EURJPY looks bullish to target 148/150 on the upside. Pound and Aussie may dip towards 1.23/22 and 0.66 while below 1.25/26 and 0.68 respectively. USDRUB can move up towards 84 and higher soon. USDCNY is stuck within 6.90-6.85 for the near term unless further clarity is obtained. USDINR can trade within 81.75-82.00 today. EURINR can trade within 91-89 region for the near term.
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply and can rise further from here. The danger of a deeper fall is getting reduced. The German yields have surged and are keeping intact our bullish view. More rise is on the cards. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable. Outlook is bearish to fall more from here. But a corrective bounce before that is a possibility.
Dow and Nikkei tested the resistance at 34000 and 28600 respectively and has come-off. DAX is attempting to breach above the resistance at 15800. Shanghai has risen sharply above 3335 to target its next resistance at 3380. Nifty looks bullish in the near term.
Crude prices looks range bound. Gold and Silver has declined failing to rise past the resistance at 2060 and 26 respectively. Copper has come off as the resistance at 4.20 has held well.
