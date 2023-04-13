Share:

The Dollar Index has fallen within the 101-103 range after a lower than expected CPI release yesterday while Euro has risen to test crucial resistance near 1.10-1.1050 which if holds can produce a dip again in the near term. USDJPY has dipped from 134.046 and can now fall towards 132. EURJPY looks bullish, to target 148/150 on the upside. Pound and Aussie have risen as expected and could continue rising towards 1.2540 and 0.6750-0.68 respectively. USDRUB has risen above 82 and can now move up towards 84 and higher soon. USDCNY is stuck within 6.90-6.85 for the near term unless further clarity is obtained. USDINR can head towards 81.80/75 as a decline is expected today after the softer CPI release yesterday. EURINR trades above 90 just now but need to see how far it continues to rise.

The US Treasury yields broadly remain stable. The US Headline CPI (4.99%, YoY) has seen a sharp fall while the Core CPI (5.60%, YoY) has seen an uptick. The yields have to see a strong rise from here to avoid a fall back. It is a wait and watch. The German yields retain our bullish view and are continuing to rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain bearish and can fall more from current levels.

Dow has dipped slightly ahead of the resistance at 34000. DAX tested 15800 but has come-off. Nikkei has scope to break above its immediate resistance and move up further on the upside. Shanghai lacks strength to move up above the resistance at 3335. Nifty can see some dip taking cues from the global markets.

The US CPI has declined further to 4.99% in Mar-23 from 5.99% in Feb-23. Crude prices have broken above their upper end of the sideways range. Gold and Silver almost rose towards their immediate resistance after the release of softer US CPI yesterday but has come off. Copper have risen well towards the resistance at 4.10.

