The Dollar Index and Euro remains within 101-103 and 1.10-1.08/07 range. USDJPY looks bullish for a break above 134 and target 135/136 contrary to our expectation of a fall to 132 while EURJPY has finally broken above 146 and could sustain to target 148/150 on the upside. Pound and Aussie can rise towards 1.25 and 0.67/0.6750 while above 1.22 and 0.66. USDRUB can trade within 80-82 for now but an eventual break on the upside towards 84 is expected soon. USDCNY is headed towards resistance near 6.90 from where a rejection can be possible; else a rise to 6.95/7.00 can be seen. USDINR can head towards 82.25/30 before declining back towards 81.75. EURINR looks bullish for a rise to 90-90.50. Important data to watch today is US CPI

The US Treasury yields sustain higher. A further rise from here is needed to take the yields higher and reduce the chances of falling back. The US CPI data release today will be key to watch and it can possibly set the trend. The German yields have surged. Our bullish view is intact and there is room to rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains vulnerable to fall. Resistance can cap the upside.

Dow is likely to test key resistance at 34000. DAX and Nikkei are near their immediate resistances. Shanghai has rebounded well but has to break above the resistance at 3335 to move up further. Nifty looks bullish to target further upside in the near term.

Commodities look bullish. Crude prices have risen but remains range bound. Gold, Silver and Copper have risen well and can move up further in the near term. The US CPI data out today will be the key focus as there could be sharp volatility in the market.

