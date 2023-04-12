The Dollar Index and Euro remains within 101-103 and 1.10-1.08/07 range. USDJPY looks bullish for a break above 134 and target 135/136 contrary to our expectation of a fall to 132 while EURJPY has finally broken above 146 and could sustain to target 148/150 on the upside. Pound and Aussie can rise towards 1.25 and 0.67/0.6750 while above 1.22 and 0.66. USDRUB can trade within 80-82 for now but an eventual break on the upside towards 84 is expected soon. USDCNY is headed towards resistance near 6.90 from where a rejection can be possible; else a rise to 6.95/7.00 can be seen. USDINR can head towards 82.25/30 before declining back towards 81.75. EURINR looks bullish for a rise to 90-90.50. Important data to watch today is US CPI
The US Treasury yields sustain higher. A further rise from here is needed to take the yields higher and reduce the chances of falling back. The US CPI data release today will be key to watch and it can possibly set the trend. The German yields have surged. Our bullish view is intact and there is room to rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains vulnerable to fall. Resistance can cap the upside.
Dow is likely to test key resistance at 34000. DAX and Nikkei are near their immediate resistances. Shanghai has rebounded well but has to break above the resistance at 3335 to move up further. Nifty looks bullish to target further upside in the near term.
Commodities look bullish. Crude prices have risen but remains range bound. Gold, Silver and Copper have risen well and can move up further in the near term. The US CPI data out today will be the key focus as there could be sharp volatility in the market.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.