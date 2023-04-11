Share:

Good Morning!

The Dollar Index has managed to dip while below 103, maintaining the 103-101 range while Euro can move up within 1.08-1.0950 region. EURJPY needs to sustain a break above 145/146 to move higher else can continue within 146-142 while USDJPY can face rejection from 134 to fall back to 132.50-132. Pound can limit its fall to 1.23/22 while Aussie can rise towards 0.6750 in the near term. USDRUB can trade within 80-82 for now but an eventual break on the upside is expected soon. USDCNY is headed towards resistance near 6.90 from where a rejection can be possible. USDINR can head towards 82.25-82.30 while interim support at 81.75 holds. A break below 81.75 in the near term will take it towards 81.50 but whether the rise to 82.25 will happen initially is to be seen. EURINR may rise to 90 while above 89.

The US Treasury yields have bounced and can rise further if they manage to get a strong follow-through rise from here. That will reduce the chances of the fall to test their support that we have been expecting. The German yields have supports that can limit the downside from here. The overall outlook is positive, and a fresh rise is possible in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have seen a relief bounce. But resistances ahead can cap the upside and drag them lower again.

Dow is getting support near 33300. Nikkei has risen above its immediate resistance at 27800 and can now move up further on the upside. Shanghai has declined further as the resistance at 3335 is holding well. Nifty needs a sustained move above 17600 to strengthen the bullish momentum, else a fall back might be possible.

Commodities looks stable and range bound. Crude prices have come down within their sideways range. Gold and Silver looks stable and still has scope to move up towards their resistance while above the support at 1980 and 24.65 respectively. Copper looks ranged within 3.90-4.10.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis