The Dollar Index has managed to rise above 102 but need to see if it sustains to move up. Range of 101-103 could hold for now. Euro has fallen from levels below 1.10 and could hold to bounce from 1.08. EURJPY and USDJPY look bearish. Pound and Aussie trade below 1.25 and 0.68 and may continue to fall for the next few sessions. USDRUB has managed to break above 80 and looks bullish for a rise towards 82 soon. USDCNY is headed towards resistance near 6.90 from where a rejection can be possible. USDINR can head towards 81.70/50 while below 82. Upside could be limited to 82.25/30. EURINR may fall to 88.50 while below 90. Watch RBI policy rate decision where the bank is expected t raise rates by 25bps.
The US Treasury yields have come down and they can fall further from here before a reversal is seen. The German yields have come down but have supports that can limit the downside and keep the overall uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped below their supports and can fall more. The RBI’s monetary policy outcome is due today and a 25-bps rate hike is expected.
Dow remains higher and stable. Nikkei has declined below its immediate support and looks bearish to come down further in the near term. DAX has come down further from its resistance at 15700. Nifty remains bullish for a test of 17700. Shanghai has managed to hold higher and has scope to move up further from here.
Crude prices continues to consolidate below their resistance at $86 (Brent) and $82 (WTI) respectively. Gold and Silver rally have paused ahead of the US Non Farm Payroll data due on Friday. The outcome of data could provide fresh catalyst for the precious metals. Copper has rebounded as the support at 3.90 is holding well.
