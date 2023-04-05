Share:

Good Morning!

With a lower US ISM data release yesterday, investors anticipate a possible slowdown or pause in the policy-tightening process by the FED. The Dollar Index has plunged below 102 and could continue to remain volatile with two more important data releases due this week: US NFP and Unemployment data. Euro, Aussie, Pound trade stronger and can target 1.10-1.1040, 0.68 and 1.2550 respectively while USDRUB can trade within 81-78. USDCNY is bearish below 6.90 while USDINR can open lower and attempt to test 82.10/00. RBI policy meet is due tomorrow where markets expect a rate hike by 25bps and a shift in policy stance to neutral. EURINR is trading at resistance levels of 90 but need to see if it can attempt to break higher.

The US Treasury yields have come down as expected and are now poised near the lower end of their range. We will have to wait and watch if they bounce back from here to keep the range intact or not. German yields remain lower. But supports are ahead while above which a fresh rise is possible from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are still mixed, and range bound. A strong rise past their immediate resistance is needed to avoid a deep fall from here.

Dow and Nikkei has declined and are likely to test their immediate supports. DAX has come off from the resistance at 15700-15800. Nifty has to breach the 17400 level to strengthen the momentum further on the upside. Shanghai is closed today.

Crude prices are stuck in a narrow range below their resistance at $86 (Brent) and $82 (WTI) respectively. Gold and Silver has surged breaking above their crucial resistances and can now target the next key resistance in the near term. Copper has broken below the lower end of the 4.00-4.20 range.

