Dollar Index has risen and may attempt to rise towards 103-103.50 while Euro can fall within the 1.0930-1.07 region. EURJPY has fallen sharply and is bearish below 146 while USDJPY is attempting to rise towards 134/135 keeping pace with the Dollar strength but may face rejection below 135 soon. Aussie and Pound have fallen and could head towards 0.66 and 1.22 respectively. EURINR has fallen from 90 as expected and can fall towards 88 while USDINR can rise towards 82.40/50 today while above 82. USDCNY is trading below resistance at 6.89/90 while USDRUB seems to be gathering bullish momentum for a slow rise past 78 to be expected soon. Immediate support is seen near 76.35 above while the pair remains bullish for 78+.

The US Treasury yields are turning down. Sideways consolidation is possible, and the yields can come down within their range. German yields have come down but have support ahead. While the support holds, a further rise can be seen. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are stuck in a narrow range. They have to rise above their immediate resistances to rise from here and avoid further fall. It is a wait and watch situation.

Dow and Nikkei continues to rise. DAX and Nifty has crucial resistance at 15700-15800 and 17400 respectively which needs to be broken to target further upside. Shanghai is approaching the upper end of its sideways range.

Crude prices have rallied sharply with a huge gap up opening today after the OPEC announced a production cut of 1.16mbpd on Sunday to be extended till the end of FY23. Gold and Silver have come off from 2000 and 24.30 levels and are likely to fall further in the near term. Copper remains range bound within 4.20-4.00.

