Good Morning!
Dollar Index may get some support from 102 while Euro can re-test 1.0930 before pausing. USDJPY trades higher and could move up towards 134/135 while EURJPY trades at crucial resistance of 145 and needs to sustain the rise to move up further else can decline back towards 142. Aussie and Pound have also risen as expected and could head towards 1.25 and 0.6750/0.68 respectively. EURINR can face rejection at 90 while USDINR could trade within the 82.10-82.40/60 range. USDCNY is trading below resistance at 6.90/91 which if breaks can be further bullish in the near to medium term. USDRUB could be ranged in the 76-78 region.
The US Treasury yields remain higher. Immediate resistances are there which have to be broken to move higher. Else a sideways range is possible for some time. The German yields continue to move up and have brought back the bullish momentum. They can rise more from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI seems to lack momentum. This keeps them vulnerable to fall further before a reversal is seen.
Dow and DAX has risen well and look bullish to target further upside. Nikkei has to rise past 28200 to strengthen its bullish momentum. Shanghai may continue to trade sideways for a few more sessions. Nifty may attempt to break above the upper end of the 17200-16800 range.
Brent has scope to test $80. WTI outlook is bullish for a rise towards $78. Gold and Silver has risen well as expected and are likely to test key resistance in the near term. Copper range trade remains intact.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
