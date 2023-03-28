Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index has fallen from levels below 103.50 leading to strength in Euro to levels above 1.08. USDJPY has dipped and could target 130/129 while EURJPY has also turned down and can fall towards 141/140. Aussie has risen above 0.66 and could e headed towards 0.6750 while Pound is also rising slowly towards 1.24/25 where a pause is possible. EURINR has risen back targeting resistance near 89.50-90 while USDINR could fall within the 82.10-82.40/60 range. USDCNY is bearish below resistance near 6.90 while USDRUB is bullish towards 78 while above 76.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply contrary to our expectation. The expected fall below the support seems not to be happening. While above the supports, a sideways range is a possibility. The German yields have also risen back but still have chances to fall and test their supports before a strong reversal happens. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain vulnerable to break their immediate supports and fall.

Dow has come up to the upper end of its sideways range. Nikkei is facing rejection from the upper end of the 27600-27200 range. DAX has risen well but needs to breach 15300 to strengthen the momentum further. Shanghai and Nifty may continue to trade sideways for some time.

Brent and WTI have risen sharply above $77 and $72 respectively and can now target the next key resistance on the upside. Gold and Silver have rebounded from yesterday's fall and while above the support at 1945 and 22.90 respectively, there is scope for a rise in the near term. Copper may continue to consolidate within 4.20-4.00 range for some time.

