Dollar Index needs to sustain above 103.00 and break above 103.50 to rise back towards 104/106 while Euro may range within 1.07-1.09. USDJPY has support near 129/130 from where a bounce is possible towards 134/136. EURJPY has been ranged within 143-139, the lower end being a crucial support. Pound and Aussie need to hold above 1.22 and 0.66 to remain bullish. USDCNY and USDINR can rise towards 6.90/92 and 82.75 while USDRUB can trade within 77.70-75.50 region. EURINR can trade within 87-89.50 region.
The US Treasury yields are coming down. They can break their immediate supports and fall more from here. The German yields also have room to fall further from current levels before a reversal is seen. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI seems to lack momentum for a strong follow-through rise. That makes them vulnerable to break their immediate supports and see a deeper fall.
Dow, Nikkei and Nifty remains range bound. DAX looks mixed. Shanghai is coming off breaking below the immediate support at 3250.
Brent and WTI are likely to trade sideways while below the resistance at $77-76 and $72-71 respectively. Gold and Copper may consolidate in a sideways range while below the resistance at 2000/2020 and 4.15-4.20. Silver has fallen back but downside could be limited to 22.75/60.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
