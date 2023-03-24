Dollar weakness and the appreciation of other currencies against the Dollar was limited yesterday as an after impact of the FED rate hike and statements by Powell. However, the movement seen yesterday seems to have reversed today as Euro has fallen sharply along with the rising Dollar Index, EURJPY has declined while Aussie and Pound have also reversed from the rise seen yesterday. USDCNY has risen well while USDRUB has declined and a break below 75.50 will be further bearish towards 74 in the coming week. EURINR is holding well below crucial resistance at 90 while USDINR can rise towards 82.50/60
The US Treasury yields remain lower and vulnerable to fall more. A break below their immediate supports can trigger that fall. The German yields have come down again. The chances are still alive to fall further and test their supports before a sustained reversal happens. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are holding well above their supports. A strong follow-through rise is needed from here to move further up and avoid a deeper fall.
Dow remains volatile and mixed. DAX has to break above 15300 to gain momentum. Nikkei and Nifty may continue to trade sideways for a while. Shanghai is struggling to break above the upper end of the 3280-3225 range.
Brent and WTI has fallen back failing to rise above their immediate resistance. Gold and Silver outlook seems bullish in the near term. Copper has scope to break above the resistance at 4.13 and target further upside.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
