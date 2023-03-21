Share:

Currencies are going Long into the FOMC meeting tomorrow. Dollar Index and Euro are likely to trade in a broad sideways range over the next few days. USDCNY and USDRUB has scope to rise towards the upper end of the 6.95-6.80 and 75-78 region. Dollar Yen is holding well above the support at 130. Pound can rise to 1.24 while it sustains the break above 1.22. Aussie seems to lack strength. EURINR has scope to test the upper end of the 89-87 region. EURJPY range trade remains intact between 139-142/143 region. USDINR continues to trade sideways. The US FED policy meeting tomorrow and its outcome would be crucial to watch.

The US Treasury yields remain stable. For now, they are holding well above their support, but broadly the yields look vulnerable to break the supports and fall more. The outcome of the US Fed meeting tomorrow could determine that. German yields have inched up slightly but can still fall back to test their supports before seeing a sustained reversal. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have tested their support and need to see if they are getting a strong follow-through rise from here to move higher and avoid a fall back.

Dow has moved up within its 31500-32500 range. A range breakout will determine its next move. DAX outlook is mixed. Nikkei is closed today. Shanghai remains range bound. Nifty has scope to break the resistance at 17200 while above the support at 16800.

Brent and WTI may continue to trade in a sideways range with a bullish view of seeing a rise towards the upper end of the range. Gold and Silver needs a strong break above 2000 and 23 respectively to strengthen the bullish momentum further on the upside. Copper remains bullish for a test of 4.00-4.05 in the neat term.

