US saw easing inflation data (Headline CPI at 5.99% Y/Y compared to earlier 6.35%) with the Dollar Index trading low and Euro attempting to rise towards 1.08-1.0850 ahead of the ECB policy meeting tomorrow where the central bank is expected to raise rates by 50bps. Dollar Index could test 103 where if the decline does not stop will be further bearish towards 102 in the medium term. EURJPY can target 145-146 while USDJPY can remain within the 135-132 region for now. Aussie is rising towards 0.67-0.6750 while Pound is holding below 1.22 and needs to necessarily move up to bring in bullish sentiment towards 1.24. USDCNY and USDRUB may trade within 6.90-6.80 and 77.20-74 region while EURINR may rise to 89. USDINR can test 82.70/75 before pausing. RBI could cap the upside at 83 for now.
The US Treasury yields have risen back well from near their crucial support. Need to see if this bounce is sustaining or not. The inflation data meeting the market expectation and keeping alive the chances of a 25-bps rate hike next week triggered the bounce. The US Core CPI rose 5.53% (YoY) and the Headline CPI 5.99% (YoY). The German yields have also risen back very well. A strong follow-through rise is needed from here to avoid a fall back. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced from their lows but still look vulnerable to fall and test their support. It is a wait and watch.
Dow has recovered well. DAX has bounced back but looks mixed. Nikkei is holding above the support at 27000 but remains weak. Shanghai may remain range bound while above support at 3225. Nifty tested 17000 as expected and is holding above that.
Brent has bounced back as the support at $77 has held well. WTI has recovered from a low of $70.80 and can test $74-76 if the bounce sustains. Gold and Silver struggles to breaks above 1920 and 22 respectively. Copper remains ranged between 4.1-3.9.
