Good Morning!

After the SVB collapse, expectation of a slower rate hike by FED (25bps from earlier expected 50bps) is the market sentiment just now as Dollar has plunged against major currencies. US Inflation data today and US Retail sales data tomorrow are important to watch. Euro has scope to test 1.08 while above 1.0650. ECB is expected to hike rates by 50bps on 16th March. Pound and Aussie attempt to rise higher but needs a break above 1.22 and 0.6750 to continue moving up else a decline could be in place towards 1.20/18 and 0.6550 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY look ranged for now with bearish bias. USDCNY and USDRUB may trade within 6.90/6.80 and 77.20-74 region while USDINR could have a broad range of 82.25/40-81.75 to trade for the next 2-3 sessions. EURINR trades above 88 but if does not sustain higher, can fall to 87.50-87.00 soon.

The US Treasury yields have tumbled and are coming closer to their crucial support. The CPI data release today would determine whether the yields can sustain above their supports are not. The German yields have declined sharply, breaking below their support as against our expectation. They have room to fall further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined as expected and can fall more from here.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has led to a sell off in equities market. Dow and DAX remains bearish. Nikkei has broken below its support at 27600/27500. Shanghai looks ranged above the support at 3225. Nifty has scope to test crucial support at 17000-16900.

Brent and WTI fell sharply to a low of $78.34 and $72.32 yesterday as the collapse of SVB has led to a sell off in equity market thereby raising fear of new financial crisis but has rebounded a bit due a recovery in Chinese demand. Gold and Silver has surged breaking above 1900 and 21 and are looking further bullish in the near term. Copper remains stuck in a narrow range of 4.1-3.9. The release of US CPI data today may provide some direction to the market.