Risks emanating from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank seems to be weighing on the Dollar Index, pushing it down sharply to levels below 104. While the Dollar remains weak, Euro can test 1.08, Pound and Aussie can rise to 1.22 and 0.67+ levels and USDINR can fall below 82.00 towards 81.75. EURINR has risen well and can test 88 or higher while USDRUB and EURJPY remains ranged within 77-74 and 142-144 region with some bearish bias. USDCNY has fallen sharply and is bearish while below 6.90. Dollar Yen has plunged along with the Dollar Index and could have scope to fall towards 133-132 on the downside.

The US Treasury yields have declined further sharply. A deeper fall is likely if they break below their immediate supports. The CPI data release tomorrow is very important. The German yields have fallen sharply but have support near current levels. We expect the supports to hold and produce a bounce to keep the overall uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains vulnerable for a fall.

Dow and DAX look weak to come down further in the near term. Nikkei has declined further and is near the key immediate support at 27600/27500. Shanghai has inched up a bit but failure to rise above 3250 would be vulnerable to see a fresh fall in the coming sessions. Nifty can test 17200 following the sharp fall in global equities.

Commodities have risen well after the release of the stronger than anticipated US NFP report. Brent and WTI have risen well from their key support levels and are looking bullish to move up further from here. Gold and Silver has risen sharply but need to overcome the hurdle at 1900 and 21 to strengthen the bullish momentum further on the upside. Copper remains range bound.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis