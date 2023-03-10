Good Morning!
Dollar Index is moving lower while Euro seems to be rising towards 1.06. Dollar Yen is declining along with the Dollar Index and can test 136/135 while below 138. Pound has managed to bounce but still looks bearish while below 1.20 while Aussie seems to be declining and could be headed towards 0.65 soon. EURJPY can be ranged within 145.50-143. USDCNY is bullish to 7+ levels in the near term while USDRUB can remain within 77-74 region. EURINR is starting to rise and has scope to test 87-88 while USDINR can attempt a last leg of fall to 81.50/25 before turning higher towards 82.50/75 in the medium term. Watch price action near 82 to see if it manages to fall as expected.
Watch for US unemployment and NFP data today which could bring in some volatility in the currencies tonight extending it to early sessions next week.
The US Treasury yields have come down sharply failing to get a follow-through rise. A further fall to test their supports and a sideways consolidation for some time can be seen now. The US NFP and Unemployment data release today is important to watch. The German yields retain their broader bullish view. But a chance of a further fall before a fresh rise cannot be ruled out. The 10Yr and 5Yr seem to lack strength to breach their resistances. This leaves them vulnerable for a fall. We will have to wait and watch.
Dow has tumbled and remains bearish to come down further in the near term. DAX is range bound but overall bias remains bullish. Nikkei has fallen back ahead of the BoJ meeting today and may come down further from here. Shanghai is coming off breaking below the crucial support at 3250. Nifty has fallen sharply below 17600 but failure to bounce back from 17500 can drag it further lower.
Brent and WTI are near their key immediate support levels. Gold and Copper are likely to trade sideways while below the resistance at 1840 and 4.1 respectively. Silver continues to hold above the support at 20. US Non Farm Payroll (NFP) data would be crucial to watch today as it could bring in sharp volatility in the market.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates BoJ's status quo-led gains around 136.50
USD/JPY is holding gains near 136.50, as traders digest the BoJ's no changes to its monetary policy settings and yIeld policy on Friday. Governor Kuroda's last policy review stirred markets and helped stage a solid rebound in the pair. Kuroda's presser and US NFP are next on tap.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6550 on renewed USD demand
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, heading toward 0.6550 in Asia this Friday. The BoJ's inaction-led USD/JPY rally ramped up demand for the US Dollar across the board. All eyes now remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold to retest 100 DMA support on strong US Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound near the $1,830 level in Friday trading, thus far. Gold bulls are taking a breather, as they turn cautious ahead of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data release.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 31 NFP prints.