Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index is moving lower while Euro seems to be rising towards 1.06. Dollar Yen is declining along with the Dollar Index and can test 136/135 while below 138. Pound has managed to bounce but still looks bearish while below 1.20 while Aussie seems to be declining and could be headed towards 0.65 soon. EURJPY can be ranged within 145.50-143. USDCNY is bullish to 7+ levels in the near term while USDRUB can remain within 77-74 region. EURINR is starting to rise and has scope to test 87-88 while USDINR can attempt a last leg of fall to 81.50/25 before turning higher towards 82.50/75 in the medium term. Watch price action near 82 to see if it manages to fall as expected.

Watch for US unemployment and NFP data today which could bring in some volatility in the currencies tonight extending it to early sessions next week.

The US Treasury yields have come down sharply failing to get a follow-through rise. A further fall to test their supports and a sideways consolidation for some time can be seen now. The US NFP and Unemployment data release today is important to watch. The German yields retain their broader bullish view. But a chance of a further fall before a fresh rise cannot be ruled out. The 10Yr and 5Yr seem to lack strength to breach their resistances. This leaves them vulnerable for a fall. We will have to wait and watch.

Dow has tumbled and remains bearish to come down further in the near term. DAX is range bound but overall bias remains bullish. Nikkei has fallen back ahead of the BoJ meeting today and may come down further from here. Shanghai is coming off breaking below the crucial support at 3250. Nifty has fallen sharply below 17600 but failure to bounce back from 17500 can drag it further lower.

Brent and WTI are near their key immediate support levels. Gold and Copper are likely to trade sideways while below the resistance at 1840 and 4.1 respectively. Silver continues to hold above the support at 20. US Non Farm Payroll (NFP) data would be crucial to watch today as it could bring in sharp volatility in the market.