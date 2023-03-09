Dollar Index and Euro seem to have paused near current levels with Euro above 1.05 and Dollar Index below 106. Pound and Aussie look bearish for a fall toward 1.17/16 and 0.6550-0.65 while USDCNY is rising sharply towards 7. EURJPY can hold below 145.50 and attempt to fall to 144-143.70 in the near term. Dollar Yen is rising along with Dollar Index which may initially hold itself below 138 but can eventually rise towards 140 by end of the month. USDRUB can range within 77.20-74 while EURINR can test 86 USDINR needs to hold above 82 to prevent a fall to 81.75/50.
The US Treasury yields sustains higher but seems to lack momentum. A strong follow-through rise is needed from here to move further up. Else a sideways consolidation is possible for some time. The German yields have come down sharply. A corrective fall is happening now. Support can limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are poised near a crucial resistance. They can avoid a fall if they manage to breach it.
Dow remains lower and looks bearish in the near term. Dax has risen back keeping the overall bullish bias intact. Nikkei continues to rise. Shanghai has managed to hold higher above the support at 3250. Nifty has bounced back well after testing the support at 17600.
Brent and WTI have decline further and remains vulnerable to test their immediate supports in the near term. Gold and Copper are likely to trade within 1800-1840 and 3.9-4.1 range for some time. Silver can bounce back if it sustains above the support at 20.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
