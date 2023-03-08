Dollar Index has risen sharply after Powell indicated more rate hikes to come in which is higher than expectation of the markets currently. Euro has plunged too and is bearish for a test of 1.04. EURJPY may be ranged within 145.60-144 while Pound is bearish to 1.18 and if breaks lower can target 1.17/16. Aussie saw sell off after RBA hiked rated contrary to market expectations and can test 0.6550-0.65. USDCNY can test 7 but if it breaks higher or not is to be seen. USDRUB can test 76. EURINR has plunged and can fall towards 85.45 while USDINR can see a corrective rise to 82.10/15 before again falling back towards 81.70/60 or lower.
The US Treasury yields have risen. Jerome Powell’s comment yesterday that faster pace of rate hikes is possible if the data warrants for it has pushed the yields higher. A strong follow-through rise from here can take yields further higher. It is a wait and watch for now. German yields remain bullish and have room to rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI may see a bounce but broadly are vulnerable to fall in the short-term.
Dow has plunged after Powell delivers hawkish testimony. Dax has declined but overall bias is still remain bullish. Nikkei remains higher but needs to surpass 28500 to retain the bullish momentum. Shanghai has declined further but has supports at 3250-3225 which can limit the downside. Nifty can fall following the Dow Jones.
Commodities have fallen sharply on Powell's hawkish statement. Powell says that FED was prepared to increase the interest rate to help bring down the inflation to 2%. Brent and WTI looks vulnerable to declined to their immediate supports in the near term. Gold and Silver has plunged but the supports at 1800 and 20-19 respectively might limit the downside. Copper remains bearish and has scope to fall further in the near term.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
