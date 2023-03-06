Share:

Dollar Index seems to lack strength above 104 to rise sharply to 106 or higher which could possibly lead to a slow fall below 104 towards 103. That said Euro may attempt to break above 1.07 soon which could pave way for a test of 1.08 on the upside. Watch price action near 104 and 1.07 on Dollar Index and Euro. EURJPY, USDJPY, Aussie and Pound look bearish while below 145.60, 137, 0.68 and 1.22 respectively. USDCNY looks ranged around 6.90 while USDRUB has been falling while below 76 and has scope to test 74. USDINR can test 81.60/50 before bouncing towards 81.80-82.00. EURINR can trade within 88-86 region.

The US Treasury yields have come down sharply. A break below their immediate support can drag the yields further lower and will delay our expected rise. The German yields have dipped slightly. But the broader picture remains bullish and there is room to rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can come down as they are struggling to break their resistance.

Dow and DAX has risen sharply and has scope to move up further in the coming sessions. Nikkei has entered key resistance zone of 28300-28500. Shanghai has declined but overall outlook may still remain bullish while above the support at 3275. Nifty has risen well but needs to surpass 17700 to target further upside.

Brent and WTI has risen above the resistance at $85 and $78 respectively and can now move up further on the upside. Gold and Silver has risen towards the crucial resistance at 1860 and 21.50. Need to see if these levels will break or not. Copper remains lower and can come down further while below 4.1.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis