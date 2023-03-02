Good Morning!
Dollar Index fell towards 104 but has bounced back keeping the 104-105/106 range alive while Euro can remain within 1.07-1.05. EURJPY attempted to break above 145.50 and could have scope to see a slow rise to 146/147. Dollar Yen remains stuck around 136 while Aussie and Pound could be ranged with a slight bearish bias. USDCNY has fallen as expected and can trade within 6.84-6.92 for now. USDRUB has risen sharply from 74 and could be bullish towards 77 in the near term. USDINR has immediate support at 82.30 which if holds could keep the 82.30-82.70/80 range intact for now. EURINR may remain stable.
The US Treasury yields are moving higher and look likely to break the immediate resistance. Overall, the bullish outlook is intact, and a further rise can be seen. The German yields continue to move up. The bullish view is intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down failing to break their resistances. They can fall from here.
Dow bearishness may remain intact while below the resistance at 33000. DAX and Nikkei may continue to remain range bound in the near term. Shanghai has risen, breaking above the upper end of the 3310-3225 range as expected. Nifty has risen back well and needs a sustained move above 17500 to ease the downside pressure.
Brent and WTI have moved up as expected and are near the crucial resistance level of $85 and $78 respectively. Gold and Silver have declined a bit as the resistance at 1860 and 21.50 respectively are holding well for now. Copper has come off a bit and can decline further while it remains below the resistance at 4.2.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
