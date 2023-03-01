Share:

Most currencies look quiet and stable today with ranged movement. Dollar Index trades within 105.30-104.40 and needs to break higher to become more bullish while euro too trades within 1.05-1.0650 region. EURJPY tested 145.47 yesterday a bit but could not sustain the rise and is bearish while below 146. USDJPY is ranged around 136 with possible scope for a rise to 138. Pound and Aussie look bearish while below 1.2125 and 0.6750 respectively. USDCNY is also bearish while below 7. EURINR and USDINR can continue range below 88 and 82.90/95 respectively. USDINR can test 82.50 but need to see if it can break lower or rise back within the broad range of 82.50-82.90/95. USDRUB is ranged within 76.55-74.

The US Treasury yields sustain higher but seems to gain momentum. A strong rise past the immediate resistance is needed to move further up from here. Else, a sideways consolidation is possible for some time. German yields are moving much up much faster than expected. Our bullish view is intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are at a crucial resistance which has to be broken to rise further and avoid a fall back.

Dow looks vulnerable to declined further in the near term. DAX and Nikkei are likely to remain range bound for some time. Shanghai continues to rise and has scope to test the upper end of the sideways range. Nifty has come down further but has important support at 17200. We need to see if that holds or not.

Brent and WTI have rebounded and are likely to test the upper end of the sideways range. Gold needs to rise past 1840 to target the next resistance at 1860. Copper and Silver can rise towards the immediate resistance at 4.2 and 21.50 respectively.