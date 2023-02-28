Share:

Dollar Index has dipped while Euro has bounced towards 1.06 but the movement could be temporary. EURJPY may remain in a sideways consolidation while below 144.30 while USDJPY has dipped slightly but has scope to test 138 while above 136. Pound has risen slightly but has resistance at 1.2125 below which the view is bearish for a fall to 1.19/18 eventually. Aussie may trade within 0.6650-0.68 while USDCNY has dipped and if holds below the resistance at 7, can target 6.90 soon. USDRUB may test 74-73 while below 75. EURINR can trade within 87-88 while Dollar-Rupee can dip within the immediate range of 82.55-83.00.

The US Treasury yields continue to hold higher. Outlook is bullish but a break above the immediate resistance is needed to move further higher. Else a sideways consolidation is possible for some time. German yields have risen further. Outlook is bullish, and there is room to see more rise from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well as expected and can test their resistances in the coming sessions.

Dow has bounced back but needs to surpass 33000 to avoid the danger of falling further in the coming sessions. DAX has risen back and is likely to remain bullish while above the support at 15000. Nikkei has risen well and could move up further from here. Shanghai may continue to trade sideways with a bullish bias of seeing a rise towards the upper end of the range. Nifty has risen back but needs a sustained move from here to negate any fresh fall.

Brent and WTI have fallen back and may trade in a sideways range for some time. Gold and Copper have bounced back but have immediate resistance at 1840/1860 and 4.1 respectively, while below which, we can expect both the metals to be ranged for some time. Silver remains lower and can come down further from here.

