Dollar Index is showing strength above 104 and can see a slow rise to 105/106 taking Euro down towards 1.05/1.04 eventually on a confirmed break below 1.06. EURJPY has support near 141.50-142 which needs to hold to keep upside hopes alive else a fall to 140 will come into the picture. USDJPY needs to hold above 134 to rise back to 136 else can fall to 132. Pound and Aussie can be ranged within the broad 1.22-1.20/18 and 0.67/68-0.70/72 respectively. USDCNY is near crucial resistance of 6.95 which if breaks can take it towards 7.00 from where a decline could be possible. USDRUB can continue trade within 72.90-76.75 while EURINR can test 87 while within the 87-89 range. USDINR can dip while below 82.80/70.
The US Treasury yields have declined further but have supports that can limit the downside and take them higher again. The German yields can also dip to test their supports before resuming their broader uptrend. The 10Yr GoI has to hold above its immediate support to move up from here and avoid a fall. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand sustains well above its support and has good chances for a rise.
Dow has managed to hold above the support at 33000 but needs a sustained move from here to negate a deeper fall. DAX is rising within its 15250-15650 range. Nikkei has bounced back as the support at 27000 has held well. Shanghai has fallen back sharply and may continue to trade sideways for a few more sessions. Nifty has scope to move up while above the support at 17400.
Brent and WTI has risen well as expected and can move up further from here. Gold and Silver may remain ranged while below the resistance at 1860 and 22.00. Copper has declined sharply and is likely to test key support at 4.0 before rising back from there.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.