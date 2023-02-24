Share:

Dollar Index is showing strength above 104 and can see a slow rise to 105/106 taking Euro down towards 1.05/1.04 eventually on a confirmed break below 1.06. EURJPY has support near 141.50-142 which needs to hold to keep upside hopes alive else a fall to 140 will come into the picture. USDJPY needs to hold above 134 to rise back to 136 else can fall to 132. Pound and Aussie can be ranged within the broad 1.22-1.20/18 and 0.67/68-0.70/72 respectively. USDCNY is near crucial resistance of 6.95 which if breaks can take it towards 7.00 from where a decline could be possible. USDRUB can continue trade within 72.90-76.75 while EURINR can test 87 while within the 87-89 range. USDINR can dip while below 82.80/70.

The US Treasury yields have declined further but have supports that can limit the downside and take them higher again. The German yields can also dip to test their supports before resuming their broader uptrend. The 10Yr GoI has to hold above its immediate support to move up from here and avoid a fall. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand sustains well above its support and has good chances for a rise.

Dow has managed to hold above the support at 33000 but needs a sustained move from here to negate a deeper fall. DAX is rising within its 15250-15650 range. Nikkei has bounced back as the support at 27000 has held well. Shanghai has fallen back sharply and may continue to trade sideways for a few more sessions. Nifty has scope to move up while above the support at 17400.

Brent and WTI has risen well as expected and can move up further from here. Gold and Silver may remain ranged while below the resistance at 1860 and 22.00. Copper has declined sharply and is likely to test key support at 4.0 before rising back from there.

