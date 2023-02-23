Share:

Dollar Index trades and Euro may hold above 104 and 1.06 while EURJPY can rise to 145 while above 143. USDJPY is bullish while above 134 and has fair chances of rising back to 136 or higher. Pound is holding well above 1.19 and can rise towards 1.22 while Aussie may sustain above 0.68. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.90/95. USDRUB may trade within 76.75-72.90 for a while. EURINR has broken below 88 and may fall to 87 while the fall sustains. USDINR can trade within 82.40/50-82.85/90 region for the near term unless a break on either side is seen which would determine the next course of direction.

The US Treasury yields have seen a slight dip. But the overall picture is bullish to see more rise from here. The minutes of the Fed meeting showing no change in the central bank’s stance on rate hikes can continue to support the yields. The German yields hold higher, and retain the bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well and have room to move up further from here.

Dow has come down further towards the 33000-32800 support zone. DAX may continue to trade sideways within 15250-15650 range in the near term. Shanghai lacks strength to rise above the upper end of the 3310-3225 range but overall view remains bullish to see an eventual break above 3310. Nifty has fallen further but the support at 17500-17400 region is likely to limit the fall.

Brent and WTI have recovered a bit and can rise further in the near term while above the support at $80 and $73-71.50 respectively. Gold and Silver have declined as the resistance at 1860 and 22.00 has held well. Copper is coming down but the fall is likely to be limited to 4.0.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis