Dollar Index trades and Euro may hold above 104 and 1.06 while EURJPY can rise to 145 while above 143. USDJPY is bullish while above 134 and has fair chances of rising back to 136 or higher. Pound is holding well above 1.19 and can rise towards 1.22 while Aussie may sustain above 0.68. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.90/95. USDRUB may trade within 76.75-72.90 for a while. EURINR has broken below 88 and may fall to 87 while the fall sustains. USDINR can trade within 82.40/50-82.85/90 region for the near term unless a break on either side is seen which would determine the next course of direction.
The US Treasury yields have seen a slight dip. But the overall picture is bullish to see more rise from here. The minutes of the Fed meeting showing no change in the central bank’s stance on rate hikes can continue to support the yields. The German yields hold higher, and retain the bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well and have room to move up further from here.
Dow has come down further towards the 33000-32800 support zone. DAX may continue to trade sideways within 15250-15650 range in the near term. Shanghai lacks strength to rise above the upper end of the 3310-3225 range but overall view remains bullish to see an eventual break above 3310. Nifty has fallen further but the support at 17500-17400 region is likely to limit the fall.
Brent and WTI have recovered a bit and can rise further in the near term while above the support at $80 and $73-71.50 respectively. Gold and Silver have declined as the resistance at 1860 and 22.00 has held well. Copper is coming down but the fall is likely to be limited to 4.0.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.