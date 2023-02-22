Dollar Index trades above 104 while Euro may hold above 1.06 and is likely to trade within 1.06-1.08 range in the near term. EURJPY can rise to 145 while above 143. USDJPY is bullish while above 134 and has fair chances of rising back to 136 or higher. Pound is holding well above 1.19 and can rise towards 1.22 while Aussie may test 0.68. A break below 0.68, if seen will be bearish. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.90/95 as the expected rise is seen. USDRUB may trade within 76.75-72.90 for a while. EURINR trades within 88-89 while USDINR can trade within 82.40/50-82.85/90 region for the near term unless a break on either side is seen which would determine the next course of direction.
The US Treasury yields have surged and are coming closer to our expected level. The outlook remains bullish. The outcome of the US Fed’s meeting minutes release today will need a close watch to see if it can accelerate the upmove further. The German yields are continuing to move up and are keeping intact our bullish view. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are showing signs for an upside breakout of their range and a fresh rise.
Dow has tumbled below 33500 as market fears that FED may continue to raise interest rates and keep the rates elevated for longer period. DAX fell but is retaining its 15250-15650 range. Shanghai remains bullish to see a break above the upper end of the 3310-3225 range and rise further in the near term. Nifty can break below the support at 17800 and test 17700-17650.
Brent and WTI are at key support levels of $82 and $76 respectively. Failure to hold above these supports can drag the crude prices further on the downside. Gold and Silver may remain range bound while below the resistance at 1860/1880 and 22.00/22.50. Copper continues to rise and has scope to target further upside in the near term.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
