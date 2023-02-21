Dollar Index trades around 104 while Euro holds well above support at 1.06 and is likely to trade within 1.06-1.08 in the near term. EURJPY can rise to 145 above 143 while USDJPY is bullish while above 134 and has fair chances of rising back to 136. Pound and Aussie are holding well above 1.19 and 0.68 and while the supports hold, a rise is possible towards 1.22 and 0.6950/70 respectively. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.90/95. USDRUB tested 76.2474 yesterday before falling from there. A fall to 72-70 is now possible. EURINR trades within 88-89 while USDINR can trade within 82.40/50-82.85/90 region for the near term.
The US Treasury yields, and the German yields continue to move up. Both are keeping our bullish view intact and can move up further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are hovering below their resistances which must be broken to see a fresh rise. Failure to breach the resistance can continue to keep them inside the sideways range.
Dow was closed yesterday. DAX is stuck between 15250-15650 range. Nikkei may continue to be range bound in the near term. Shanghai has risen further and has scope to break above the upper end of the 3310-3225 range. Nifty has declined and can extend the fall if it breaks below 17800.
Brent can trade within $82-86 in the near term. WTI needs to sustain above $76 to negate a fresh fall. Gold and Silver are likely to be ranged while below the resistance at 1860/1865 and 22.00/22.50. Copper has risen sharply above the resistance at 4.15-4.13 and has scope to move up further from here.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
