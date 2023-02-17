Good Morning!
Dollar Index has managed to break above 104 and if the rise sustains, view is bullish towards 105-106. That said, Euro can fall to 1.06 which if breaks further can be dragged down towards 1.05 while USDJPY has been rising in line with the Dollar Index and is bullish towards 135/136 while above 134. EURJPY looks bullish too towards 145/146 while above 142. Aussie and Pound have declined and have scope to test 0.68 and 1.19/18 respectively. On the other hand, USDCNY and USDRUB have risen sharply as expected and could continue to move up towards 6.95 and 76 respectively. View on USDINR is unclear just now and needs a breakout on either side of the 82.80-82.40 region. EURINR could fall towards 88 but if breaks lower, we may have to allow for a fall to 87 in the medium term. Watch price action near 88 to see if the pair bounces back from there.
The US Treasury yields continue to rise in line with our expectation. The wholesale price inflation data release aided the yields yesterday. There is room for the yields to move further up from here. The German yields remained higher and stable. View remains bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down as expected and can fall more.
Dow has come down sharply towards the lower end of the 33500-34300 range. DAX is holding higher and keeps our overall bullish view intact. Nikkei may continue to be ranged for a few more sessions. Shanghai has come down sharply but downside seems limited to 3225-3200. Nifty can fall below 18000 taking cues from the global markets.
Brent and WTI remains range bound but has scope to fall towards the lower end of the range. Gold, Silver and Copper looks bearish in the near term.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
