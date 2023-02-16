Good Morning!
Dollar Index trades below 104 while Euro continues to trade above 1.07 and could slowly move higher if the Dollar Index falls to 103-102 levels. EURJPY looks bullish for a rise to 144/145 while USDJPY rose exactly as expected and has scope to rise towards 136 while above 132.Pound and Aussie have fallen within the 1.20-1.22 and 0.69-0.71 range respectively. The lower levels should hold to produce a bounce else the Pound and Aussie could fall towards 1.1950-1.18 and 0.6850-0.68 respectively. USDCNY and USDRUB are bullish for a rise to 6.95-7.00 and 76. USDINR needs to come below 82.75 to negate a rise to 83+ levels. EURINR can be ranged within 88-89 for now.
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply after the strong retail sales data release. The outlook is bullish, and the yields can rise further from here. The German yields have come up to our expected levels. A strong follow-through rise from here can take the yields further higher in the coming weeks. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined sharply and can fall more.
Dow and Nikkei remains range bound. DAX has risen back thereby reducing the chances of falling towards the support at 15200-15000. Nifty and Shanghai has risen well and are looking bullish to advance further on the upside.
Brent and WTI remains ranged as expected but bias is bullish to see an eventual break above $87 and $80.50 respectively. Gold and Copper have rebounded a bit from yesterday's fall and can move up further while above the support at 1850 and 3.94 respectively. Silver needs to rise above 22.00-22.30 to negate a fresh fall.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
