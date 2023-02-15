Share:

Slight dip in the US CPI did bring in some volatility in the Dollar Index and Euro but has taken them back to the previous seen levels. The Index holds below 104 while Euro trades above immediate support at 1.0675. EURJPY can fall while below 143 while USDJPY has decent scope to test 134. Pound is stuck within 1.20-1.22 while Aussie looks bearish. USDCNY is bullish above 6.80. USDRUB can rise to 76 while above 72. EURINR can rise above 89 and trade higher. USDINR has risen to close higher yesterday. It is to be seen if the spot rises higher to test 83.00-83.30 or falls back to 82.60/50.

The US Treasury yields have risen after the data release showed a month-on-month rise in the inflation. The US Headline CPI rose 0.52% (MoM) in January. However important to note that the YoY (6.35% in Jan’23, down from 6.44% in Dec’22) continues to show a slowdown. So, though the risen the Treasury yields can continue, the upside from here could be limited. The German yields have moved up further and are coming closer to our target. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down failing to break their resistances. Failure to rise back immediately can drag them lower.

Dow remains stuck within 33500-34300 range. DAX has declined slightly and has scope to come down further to test key support in the coming sessions before moving up from there. Nikkei is likely to be range bound for some time. Nifty can fall today taking cues from the global equity markets. Shanghai is coming off sharply but the downside seems limited to 3250.

Brent and WTI are likely to be ranged while below the resistance at $87 and $80.50 respectively. Gold and Copper may remain range bound for some time. Silver has scope to fall towards 21.

