Good Morning!

Dollar Index needs to rise above 104 and move higher eventually while Euro has managed to rise above 1.07 and needs to sustain to test 1.08. EURJPY can range within 143-139 while USDJPY can rise towards 134 before declining from there. Pound may remain ranged within 1.1950-1.22 while Aussie can remain within 0.70-0.6850. USDCNY has risen sharply above 6.80 and needs to sustain to move up further. USDRUB can rise towards 76 while USDINR is holding well below resistance at 82.75 and has scope to fall to 82.25. EURINR can range within 89-88 /87.65 for the near term.

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. Failure to bounce back from here can reduce the chances of a further rise and can drag the yields lower. The US CPI data release today can be key in determining the next leg of move. German yields remain stable and are keeping intact the bullish view. The 10Yr GoI is coming closer to the upper end of its range. The 5Yr has a crucial resistance ahead which has to be broken to gain bullish momentum.

Dow has surged within 33500-34300 range. DAX has rebounded but a fall towards the support at 15200-15000 cannot be negated before a rise back is possible from there. Nikkei and Nifty are likely to be ranged for some time. Shanghai continues to move up and has scope to target further upside.

Brent and WTI have scope to break above the $87 and $80.50 resistance zone and rise further on the upside. Gold and Silver remains bearish to come down further in the near term. Copper can rise towards 4.17/4.20 while it holds above the support at 4.0. Focus in on US CPI data which will release today. Kshitij is expecting CPI to come at 6.17% than market expectation of 6.27% and previous release of 6.42%. A Lower CPI number might drag the Dollar Index down and take the Precious metals higher thereby negating the bearish view for Gold and Silver.