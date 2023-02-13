Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index could rise above 104 and move higher eventually while Euro can decline to 1.06 or lower in the medium term. EURJPY can range within 143-139 while USDJPY can rise towards 134. Pound has dipped and a break below 1.20 will drag it lower to 1.1990-1.1950. Aussie can fall to 0.68 on a break below 0.69. USDCNY has risen sharply above 6.80 and needs to sustain to move up further. USDRUB can rise towards 76 while USDINR is holding well below resistance at 82.75 and has scope to fall to 82.25-82.00 in the next few sessions. EURINR can range within 89-88/87.65 in the near term.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply and are looking strong. There is room for the yields to rise more from here. The German yields continue to rise and are keeping our bullish view intact. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming closer to the upper end of their range. It will have to be seen if they can break the range or not.

Dow continues to oscillate within the 33500-34300 range. DAX has come down sharply but the downside could be limited to 15200-15000. Nikkei has declined, breaking below the support at 27400, and has scope to come down more from here. Shanghai is consolidating within a close range for now but the outlook remains bullish while above the support at 3230-3225. Nifty holds above 17800 but lacks strength.

Brent and WTI are likely to be ranged below $87 and $80.50 respectively. Gold, Copper, and Silver trade lower and remains bearish to come down further in the near term.