Good Morning!
Dollar Index can trade within 102.60-104 while Euro can trade above 1.07 for a few sessions. EURJPY and USDJPY look bullish for a rise to 142-142.50 and 133-134 respectively while Pound and Aussie look stable to bullish within the 1.20-1.22 and 0.6850-0.7050 range. USDCNY has scope to break above 6.80 and rise further on the upside. USDRUB can rise towards 74. USDINR is holding well below resistance at 82.75 and has scope to fall to 82.25-82.00 in the next few sessions. EURINR can range within 89-88 for the near term.
The US Treasury yields have risen and are coming closer to their key resistances. A strong rise past the resistance will open doors for more rise. The German yields have dipped but the overall trend remains up. There is room to move further up from here. The 10Yr and the 5Yr remain within their sideways range.
Dow has come down sharply within the 33500-34300 range. DAX has risen as expected and tested the intermediate resistance at 15600-15700. Nikkei has risen back sharply as the support at 27420-27400 has held well. Shanghai is bullish while above the support at 3225. Nifty sustains above 17800 but seems to lack momentum.
Brent has fallen back below the resistance at $84.50 while WTI struggles to rise above $78.50. The crude prices are likely to remain ranged for some time. Gold, Copper and Silver have declined and looks bearish for a fall towards 1850, 4.00 and 21.00 respectively in the near term.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
