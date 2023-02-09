Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index could trade within 103-104 while Euro can trade above 1.07 for a few sessions. EURJPY and USDJPY looks bullish for a rise to 142-142.50 and 132-133 respectively while Pound and Aussie look stable to bullish within the 1.20-1.22 and 0.6850-0.70 range. USDCNY remains below 6.80 while USDRUB can continue the range of 67/68-72/73. USDINR is holding well below resistance at 82.75 and has scope to fall to 82.25-82.00 in the next few sessions.

The US Treasury yields hovers below their key levels which have to be broken to see an extended rise and avoid a fall back. The German yields remain bullish and have room to rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can move up towards the upper end of their respective range. The RBI increased the repo rates by 25-bps to 6.5% yesterday.

Dow continues to oscillates within the 33500-34300 range. DAX has risen back well and has scope to test the resistance at 15600-15700. Nikkei fall is likely to get stall at 27420-27400. Shanghai has rebounded sharply as the support at 3225 has held well. Nifty is bullish for a test of 18000.

Brent and WTI have risen well above the resistance at $84.50 and $77.50 respectively and can rise further from here. Gold, Copper and Silver are likely to hold below the resistance at 1910, 4.15 and 23.00 respectively.

