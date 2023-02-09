Good Morning!
Dollar Index could trade within 103-104 while Euro can trade above 1.07 for a few sessions. EURJPY and USDJPY looks bullish for a rise to 142-142.50 and 132-133 respectively while Pound and Aussie look stable to bullish within the 1.20-1.22 and 0.6850-0.70 range. USDCNY remains below 6.80 while USDRUB can continue the range of 67/68-72/73. USDINR is holding well below resistance at 82.75 and has scope to fall to 82.25-82.00 in the next few sessions.
The US Treasury yields hovers below their key levels which have to be broken to see an extended rise and avoid a fall back. The German yields remain bullish and have room to rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can move up towards the upper end of their respective range. The RBI increased the repo rates by 25-bps to 6.5% yesterday.
Dow continues to oscillates within the 33500-34300 range. DAX has risen back well and has scope to test the resistance at 15600-15700. Nikkei fall is likely to get stall at 27420-27400. Shanghai has rebounded sharply as the support at 3225 has held well. Nifty is bullish for a test of 18000.
Brent and WTI have risen well above the resistance at $84.50 and $77.50 respectively and can rise further from here. Gold, Copper and Silver are likely to hold below the resistance at 1910, 4.15 and 23.00 respectively.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds past 0.6900 amid mixed China updates, hawkish Fed talks
AUD/USD struggles push back the bearish bias during Thursday’s Asian session, despite the latest inaction around 0.6930-35, as mixed fundamentals join a light calendar.
EUR/USD pares weekly losses above 1.0700, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD consolidates weekly moves as it renews its intraday high around 1.0730 during early Thursday morning. The major currency pair prints the first daily gains in five while bouncing off the 50-DMA support amid sluggish initial trading hours of the day.
Gold kisses $1,880 after a sheer recovery amid softer US yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) has refreshed its day’s high above $1,880.00 in the Asian session. The gold price has shown a vertical upside move after rebounding from $1,872.00 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved.
Here’s what Cardano’s biggest sell signal in seven months means for ADA holders
Cardano price has shown a steady uptrend since December 30, 2022. However, in the last six days, ADA has been facing consolidation since it approached a major resistance level. Rejection at this level could trigger a steep correction for ADA.
Is the dollar staging a comeback?
Following last week’s robust US data, the dollar surged against all its major counterparts, gaining the most against the risk-linked currencies Aussie and Kiwi. Does this mean that the US dollar is staging a solid comeback?