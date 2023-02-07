Share:

Dollar Index trades higher but needs to break above 104 to move up further towards 105-106. Euro can limit itself to 1.07 for now on the downside. EURJPY can remain below 143 and head towards 141-139 while USDJPY seems to have paused near 133 and has scope to dip to 132. Pound is bearish towards 1.18 while Aussie can bounce while above 0.6850. USDCNY continues to trade below 6.80 while USDRUB has attempted to rise back towards resistance near 72 which needs to break for the pair to move higher. USDINR has closed at resistance at 82.73 which needs to hold to produce a fall back to 82.25-82.00 else a further rise to 83.00-83.10 cannot be negated. EURINR is ranged while above 88.

The US Treasury yields are moving up in line with our expectation and have room to rise further. The German yields have risen further and are keeping intact our bullish view. The 10Yr GoI can rise further if it manages to sustain the bounce seen yesterday. The 5Yr GoI looks mixed and can oscillate in a sideways range.

Dow remains range bound within 33500 and 34300. DAX has declined but outlook remains bullish to see a break above the 15600 resistance zone and rise further on the upside. Nikkei remains higher and has scope to target 28000 in the near term. Shanghai has risen back a bit and can advance further as long as it sustain above the support at 3215. Nifty remained lower but bias is bullish to see a break above 17800 and target its next crucial resistance.

Commodities have recovered a bit. Brent and WTI have risen back but need to surpass $82 and $75 respectively to target further upside in the near term. Gold and Copper have inched up and if the rise sustain, there is scope for a test of 1905-1915 and 4.15-4.20 on the upside. Silver can rise to 23.50 while above the support at 22.

