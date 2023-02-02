The FED raised rated by 25bps as expected and indicated that the consecutive rate hikes to curb inflation could be nearing to an end as inflation has been coming down over the last few months. Taking dovish statements from the FED, the Dollar Index plunged below 101 but needs to sustain to fall further towards 100-98 else a bounce back above 101 will take it towards 103 again. Euro trades above 1.10 ahead of the ECB policy meet today. Pound and Aussie trade higher ahead of the BOE meeting today where markets expect a 50bps hike. USDCNY trades lower and looks bearish while USDJPY too looks bearish for a fall to support near 126. USDINR can fall on Euro strength and can test 81.70/60 but we do not negate a possible rise to 82.10/25 in the near term.

The US Treasury yields have declined sharply after the US Federal Reserve raised the interest rates by 25-bps inline with market expectation and also acknowledged that the inflation has started to cool down. There is a danger of the yields breaking their current range on the downside and extending the fall further. We will have to wait and watch. The German yields remain stable and could be waiting for the ECB meeting outcome today. The broader view remains bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI had tumbled on the back of the Union Budget outcome yesterday. Immediate support is there which has to hold to avoid a deeper fall.

Dow closed higher after a volatile session with the interest rate hike by FED by 25 bps. DAX has risen ahead of the ECB meeting and may take clue with the outcome of the ECB meeting today. The Central bank is expected to raise rate by 50 bps. Nikkei continues to hover below 27500. Shanghai has risen back as the support at 3250 held well. Nifty managed to sustain above the support at 17400 amid high volatility.

Brent has fallen back and can test $80.50-80 on the downside. WTI has come down as the resistance at $80 has held well. Gold and Silver have risen well after the Fed hiked rate by 25bps but have immediate resistance at 1975 and 24.50 respectively. Copper continues to hold well above the support at 4.1.

