Dollar Index and Euro remain ranged within 101-103 and 1.08-1.10 while EURJPY is bearish below 142.50-142 and USDJPY can be ranged around 130. Pound and Aussie can have scope to fall towards 1.22 and 0.6950-0.69 while USDCNY is bearish below 6.80. USDRUB can trade within 71-68 while EURINR can trade within 88-89. USDINR can trade within 81.70-82.25.
The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly within its broad range. The outcome of the US Fed meeting tonight can be key in setting the direction of move going forward. The German yields have dipped slightly but continue to remain bullish. More rise is on the cards. The ECB meeting outcome tomorrow will need a watch. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI may remain volatile today on the back of the Union Budget. Need to see how they settle today after the Budget. For now both the 10Yr and 5Yr have room to dip before rising back again.
Dow has rebounded sharply and may advance further in the near term. DAX is stuck between 15000 and 15200. Nikkei unbales to gather momentum to break above 27500. Shanghai is near the key support at 3250. Nifty has scope to break above the resistance at 17800 and rise further on the upside.
Brent has rebounded and while it sustains above $85, a further rise can be seen in the near term. WTI has also risen back but could face immediate resistance at $80. Gold, Silver and Copper may continue to be range bound for a while. The FOMC meeting tonight needs a close watch.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
