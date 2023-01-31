Dollar Index and Euro remain ranged within 101-103 and 1.08-1.10 region while EURJPY and USDJPY can trade within 143-141 and 130.65-129 region. Pound can dip slightly to 1.2320/2300 while Aussie too trades lower and can test 0.6950. USDCNY could be ranged within 6.75-6.80 while USDRUB can test 71 which if holds as decent resistance will produce a decline back to 69. USDINR can range within 81.40-81.80 but some volatility can seep in after the Indian Union Budget tomorrow. EURINR can trade within 88-89 for the near term.

The US Treasury yields continue to inch up and are keeping the chances high to rise further from here. The outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow will be key to watch that can set the direction of move for the yields. The German yields have surged and are bullish to see more rise from here. The 10Yr GoI has risen well and has room to rise further while the 5Yr GoI has to break its immediate resistance to extend the upmove.

Dow has fallen back as the resistance at 34200 seems to be holding as of now. DAX is holding well above the support at 15000. Nikkei continues to hover below 27500. Shanghai has declined sharply and is likely to test key support at 3250. Nifty has risen back well as the support mentioned at 17400 held well.

Brent is coming off below the support at $85 and may come down further from here. WTI has declined towards the lower end of the $77.50-82.50 range. Gold and Silver may continue to be range bound while below the resistance at 1950 and 24.50 respectively. Copper has scope to test the lower end of the 4.1-4.3 range.

