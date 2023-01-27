Dollar Index and Euro are ranged within 101-103 and 1.08-1.09 region. Pound can trade within 1.22-1.25 while EURJPY can trade within 143-140. USDJPY can limit its downside to 129 while upside can be capped at 131.20. Aussie can test 0.72. USDRUB continues to remain within 68-70 region. USDINR can trade within 81.40-81.80 while EURINR can be bearish while below 89. Overall most currency pairs look stable.

The US Treasury and the German yields have risen back. If this bounce sustains both can see a fresh rise from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continues to trade mixed. They can oscillate in a narrow range.

Dow continues to sustain above the support at 33300. DAX has risen back well from the support at 15000 and looks bullish in the near term. Nikkei struggles to break above the resistance at 27400. Shanghai remains closed. Nifty has declined below 18000 and may come down further within 17800-18300 range.

Commodities looks ranged. Brent and WTI may trade within $90-85 and $82.50-80 respectively. Gold and Silver may trade in a sideways range while below the resistance at 1950 and 24.50 respectively. Copper remains stuck between 4.3-4.2.

