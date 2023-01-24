Dollar Index is ranged above 101 while Euro is ranged below 1.09 just now. Both levels need to hold to in the near term. EURJPY looks bullish while USDJPY needs to break above 132 to slowly move up. Pound has dipped slightly and could face rejection while below 1.25 while Aussie can test 0.71. USDCNY needs to break and sustain above 6.80 to move up further. USDRUB continues to remain within 68-70 region. USDINR rose sharply to close higher yesterday. It is to be seen if it can manage to rise further from here or fall back to 81.20/81.00 levels. EURINR can rise to 89.
The US Treasury and the German yields continue to move up and have room to rise further in the coming days. The danger of seeing a fall-back has reduced. The 5Yr GoI looks mixed while the 10Yr GoI has potential to move up further from here.
Dow and DAX has moved up further and looks bullish in the near term. Nikkei has risen sharply towards the key resistance at 27400 as expected. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty is stuck in a close range of 18000 and 18200 but outlook remains bullish to see a rise above 18200-18300 in the coming sessions.
Brent has risen above $87.50 and can now test $90 in the near term. WTI struggles to break above the immediate resistance at $82.50. Gold may trade within 1950-1900 while below the resistance at 1950. Copper has declined a bit failing to break above the upper end of the 4.3-4.1 range. Silver is trading mixed and is likely to remain range bound for a few more sessions.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
