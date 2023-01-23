Overall weakness in the Dollar Index seems to persist with a gradual fall towards 101.50-101 possible in the near term while Euro can rise to 1.09/10. EURJPY has risen within the 137-142 range and can test 142 before falling from there. USDJPY remains stable within 131-127.50 region. Aussie and Pound look bullish for a rise to 0.70/71 and 1.25 respectively. USDCNY needs to break above 6.80 or higher to turn bullish while USDRUB looks ranged within 66-70. USDINR can fall to 80.75/70 if it manages to break below 81. EURINR can slowly rise to 88.50-89.

The US Treasury and the German yields have risen sharply. A further rise from here will negate the danger of a fall-back. In that case, both the German and the Treasury yields can see more rise. The 5Yr and 10Yr GoI seems to gain momentum and have a good chance to move further higher from here.

Dow has rebounded as it is getting support around 33000. DAX is holding well above the support at 14850-14800 as expected. Nikkei has risen sharply and looks bullish to target further upside from here. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty has to sustain above 18000 to avoid a fall-back to 17800.

Brent and WTI lack strength to move up above the immediate resistance at $87.50 and $82.50. Gold is likely to trade sideways while below 1950. Copper is near the upper end of the 4.3-4.1 range. Silver may remain range bound with the view of seeing a rise towards the upper end of the 25-23 range.