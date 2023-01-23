Overall weakness in the Dollar Index seems to persist with a gradual fall towards 101.50-101 possible in the near term while Euro can rise to 1.09/10. EURJPY has risen within the 137-142 range and can test 142 before falling from there. USDJPY remains stable within 131-127.50 region. Aussie and Pound look bullish for a rise to 0.70/71 and 1.25 respectively. USDCNY needs to break above 6.80 or higher to turn bullish while USDRUB looks ranged within 66-70. USDINR can fall to 80.75/70 if it manages to break below 81. EURINR can slowly rise to 88.50-89.
The US Treasury and the German yields have risen sharply. A further rise from here will negate the danger of a fall-back. In that case, both the German and the Treasury yields can see more rise. The 5Yr and 10Yr GoI seems to gain momentum and have a good chance to move further higher from here.
Dow has rebounded as it is getting support around 33000. DAX is holding well above the support at 14850-14800 as expected. Nikkei has risen sharply and looks bullish to target further upside from here. Shanghai is closed today. Nifty has to sustain above 18000 to avoid a fall-back to 17800.
Brent and WTI lack strength to move up above the immediate resistance at $87.50 and $82.50. Gold is likely to trade sideways while below 1950. Copper is near the upper end of the 4.3-4.1 range. Silver may remain range bound with the view of seeing a rise towards the upper end of the 25-23 range.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
