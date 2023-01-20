Dollar Index looks weak towards 101.50-101 while Euro can rise to 1.09/10 within the 1.07-1.10 range. Aussie has declined and can test the lower end of the 0.68/6850-0.71 region while Pound has risen and has scope to test 1.24/25 before a decline is seen. EURJPY is attempting to rise slowly but USDJPY looks ranged for now. USDCNY needs to break above 6.80 or higher to turn bullish while USDRUB looks ranged within 66-70. USDINR may be ranged within 81.20-81.60 for now while EURINR can slowly rise to 88.50-89.
The US Treasury and the German yields have bounced. Both will need to get a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid a fall back and a further fall. It is a wait and watch situation. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI continues to remain mixed and can remain sideways.
Dow continues to fall. DAX has declined sharply but may get support at 14850-14800 from where a possible rise back can be seen. Nikkei has inched down further but the support near 26100-26050 is likely to limited the downside. Shanghai has risen sharply, breaking above the upper end of the 3250-3200 range. Nifty has declined but is managing to hold above its immediate support.
Brent and WTI have risen back sharply but needs a strong break above $87.50 and $82.50 to target the next key resistance on the upside. Gold has risen back sharply and is attempting to break above the resistance at 1930. Copper continues to trade within 4.3-4.1 range. Silver has rebounded sharply and may rise towards the upper end of the 23-25 range.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.