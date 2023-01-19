Dollar Index looks stable while Euro can dip to 1.07 before a pause is seen. Aussie has declined and can test the lower end of the 0.68-0.71 region while Pound has risen and has scope to test 1.24/25 before a decline is seen. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped bringing back lower targets of 137/135 and 125 into the picture. USDCNY needs to break above 6.80 or higher to turn bullish while USDRUB looks ranged within 66-70. USDINR may be ranged within 81.20-81.90 while EURINR too can trade in the 87-89 range.

The US Treasury yields have tumbled after the US PPI fell to 6.22% in December from 7.34% in November. The Treasury yields can see an extended fall contrary to our expectation for a bounce from their supports. German Yields have declined below their key supports as against our expectation and can see more fall from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down and are looking mixed. They can oscillate in a narrow range for some time.

Dow has declined sharply below the support at 33680 and is likely to extend the fall further from here. DAX has come off a bit but view remains positive to see a test of key resistance in the near term before a corrective fall can happen. Nikkei has fallen back below 26600 level but could have limited downside to 26200. Shanghai is stuck between 3200-3250 range. Nifty can fall today taking cues from global equities.

Commodities trades lower. Brent has fallen back from the resistance at $87.50. WTI has come down after testing $82.50 level and is likely to come down towards the support at $77.5. Gold is vulnerable while below the resistance at 1930. Copper may trade within 4.3-4.1 until a decisive break is seen on either side of the range. Silver continues to fall and has scope to test the lower end of the 23-25 range.

