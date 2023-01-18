Dollar Index is moving higher and could test 103 while Euro can fall to our expected 1.07 before a pause is seen on both. Aussie and Pound have managed to rise slightly which if continues can take them higher towards 0.70 and 1.23/24 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen and can test 141 and 132/133. USDCNY can rise to 6.80 or higher while USDRUB looks bearish towards 66 in the near term. USDINR has scope to test 82.00-82.25 before falling from there in the medium term.
The US Treasury yields continue to hover above their key supports. We expect the supports to hold and produce a fresh rise. The German yields have come into their key support zone and are likely to see a reversal anytime soon. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI sustains higher and have room to move further up in the near-term.
Dow has come off sharply but has support at 33880 and 33680 while above which the broader bullish view remains intact. DAX continues to move up. Nikkei has risen sharply above the 26600 level and can now target further upside in the coming sessions. Shanghai could trade in a range while above the support at 3200. Nifty has risen back above 18000 and has scope to break above the resistance at 18300 and move up further on the upside.
Brent and WTI have risen above the resistance at $86 and $80-81 respectively and while above these levels there is scope to rise further in the near term. Gold remains lower and can come down further while below the resistance at 1930. Copper has rebounded from the support at 4.1 as expected. Silver may continue to be range bound for a while with a bearish view of seeing a fall toward the lower end of the range.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
