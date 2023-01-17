Recovery is seen in most currencies but need to see if that would sustain. Dollar Index has managed to rise towards 103 and needs to break above 103 to rise further towards 104 which could pull down Euro towards 1.07. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly but a rise again towards 1.23/24 and 0.72 can be seen within the next few weeks. EURJPY and USDJPY have rebounded and needs to sustain ad break above 141 and 130 to continue the upmove. USDRUB can range within 66-70 while EURINR can slowly rise to 89/90.USDINR can remain above 81.50 and pose an eventual rise to 82. USDCNY has managed to bounce back ad needs to rise above 6.75/80 to prevent another sharp fall.

The US Treasury yields have inched up in the Asian session today. Supports coming up for them can limit the downside and a reversal is possible in the coming days. The German yields remain stable around their key supports. A bounce back move is likely for here to resume the overall uptrend. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well yesterday and have room to move further up in the near-term.

Dow and DAX outlook remains bullish for a test of 34800-35000 and 15300-15400 in the near term. Nikkei has risen back sharply as the support at 25700 held well. Shanghai has fallen but may remain bullish while above the support at 3200-3180. Nifty has fallen sharply within the broad 17800-18300 range.

Brent and WTI have declined and may come down further while below the resistance at $86 and $80-81 respectively. Gold has come off a bit from the resistance at 1930. Copper has declined sharply but the support at 4.1 might limit the downside. Silver is likely to be range bound while below the resistance at 25.

