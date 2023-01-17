Recovery is seen in most currencies but need to see if that would sustain. Dollar Index has managed to rise towards 103 and needs to break above 103 to rise further towards 104 which could pull down Euro towards 1.07. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly but a rise again towards 1.23/24 and 0.72 can be seen within the next few weeks. EURJPY and USDJPY have rebounded and needs to sustain ad break above 141 and 130 to continue the upmove. USDRUB can range within 66-70 while EURINR can slowly rise to 89/90.USDINR can remain above 81.50 and pose an eventual rise to 82. USDCNY has managed to bounce back ad needs to rise above 6.75/80 to prevent another sharp fall.
The US Treasury yields have inched up in the Asian session today. Supports coming up for them can limit the downside and a reversal is possible in the coming days. The German yields remain stable around their key supports. A bounce back move is likely for here to resume the overall uptrend. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well yesterday and have room to move further up in the near-term.
Dow and DAX outlook remains bullish for a test of 34800-35000 and 15300-15400 in the near term. Nikkei has risen back sharply as the support at 25700 held well. Shanghai has fallen but may remain bullish while above the support at 3200-3180. Nifty has fallen sharply within the broad 17800-18300 range.
Brent and WTI have declined and may come down further while below the resistance at $86 and $80-81 respectively. Gold has come off a bit from the resistance at 1930. Copper has declined sharply but the support at 4.1 might limit the downside. Silver is likely to be range bound while below the resistance at 25.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.