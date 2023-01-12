Weak Dollar Index has lead to rise in other currencies. Dollar Index if breaks below 103, can test 102 while euro can rise to 1.08/0850. Pound and Aussie have risen well as expected and may continue towards 1.23/24/25 and 0.70 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped along with the Dollar Index and have scope to test 137 and 130 respectively. USDCNY is bearish below 6.80; a break below 6.75 will trigger a fall to 6.70. USDRUB can rise towards 72 again and can remain in a broad range of 68-75 for the month. USDINR needs to hold above support at 81.50 to rise back to 82. EURINR is bullish for a slow rise to 88.50-89.00

The US Treasury yields have come down again and keeps alive the chances of testing their support before a fresh leg of upmove again. The US CPI data release today will need a close watch. A strong inflation number can take the yields higher. The German yields have also come down sharply but have supports coming up. We expect the supports to hold and see a fresh rise going forward. The Indian 10Yr and 5Yr have come down and look vulnerable to fall further.

Dow continues to move up. DAX is gaining momentum and is likely to move up further above 15000 to target key resistance before any fall back can be seen from there. Nikkei needs a confirmed break above 26600 to strengthen the momentum further on the upside. Shanghai is likely to trade within 3150-3200 for a while. Nifty needs a decisive break on either side of the 17800-18300 range to get clarity on its next move.

Brent and WTI have risen sharply above the resistance at $81.50 and $77.50 respectively and are bullish to move up further in the near term. Gold continues to rise and remain bullish to see a target of crucial resistance in the near term. Copper has broken above the crucial resistance zone of 4.10 and has room to rise further from here. Silver may continue to trade within 23.00-24.50 range for some time. The US CPI data will be released today. Kshitij is expecting CPI to come at around 6.98% against the market expectation of 6.51% and previous release of 7.12%. A softer US CPI number will be bullish for the precious metals.

